Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 2,500 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $17,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,185,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,246,169.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 9,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $68,385.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $15,290.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $7,944.00.

On Friday, March 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $6,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $10,400.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $14,513.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $14,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $25,640.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,400 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $23,188.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $19,432.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0503 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

