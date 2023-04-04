Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 118.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

BOX Stock Performance

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $339,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $179,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,660.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,480 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 526.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.07. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.29 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.