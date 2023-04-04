Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,557,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,200 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $35,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in BRF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of BRF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 72,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 240,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,023,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 674,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,575,000. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BRFS opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $978.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.69. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. HSBC cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

