BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 404,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of BV opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. BrightView has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $520.80 million, a PE ratio of 61.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.19 million. Analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BrightView by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the second quarter worth $141,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

