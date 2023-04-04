Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $472.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.48.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

