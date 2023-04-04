Capital CS Group LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Chevron makes up approximately 0.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,964,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after acquiring an additional 155,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,115,281,000 after acquiring an additional 309,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Trading Up 4.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Shares of CVX opened at $169.95 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.58. The stock has a market cap of $324.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

