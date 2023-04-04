CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,466 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ARKF opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.