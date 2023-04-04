CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,211 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 665,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,114,000 after buying an additional 100,912 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $173.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $200.64.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
