CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,941 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,454,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,524,000 after acquiring an additional 548,891 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after acquiring an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,186,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,481,000 after purchasing an additional 640,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.