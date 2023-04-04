CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,205 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,820,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,665,000 after acquiring an additional 240,470 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 11.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,211,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,284 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,783,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,993,000 after acquiring an additional 366,306 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.60 ($3.91) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

Banco Santander Price Performance

Shares of SAN opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Recommended Stories

