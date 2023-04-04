CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,270,000 after purchasing an additional 263,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,526,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,460,000 after purchasing an additional 224,011 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,250,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,662,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,917. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,917. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,856 shares in the company, valued at $44,126,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,500 shares of company stock worth $12,607,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.7 %
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.