CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,924 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

