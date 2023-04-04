CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,717 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEF. StockNews.com began coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.93) to €2.50 ($2.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.39.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 5.07%. Research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

