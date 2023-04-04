CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Evergy by 248.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,301,000 after purchasing an additional 855,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 2,320.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 418,726 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Evergy by 45.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,238,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,793,000 after purchasing an additional 384,254 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.79.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

