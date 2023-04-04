CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $165,000 in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,635,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,928,000 after buying an additional 2,982,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,613,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.