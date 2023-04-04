CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $204,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,614 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.14. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $145.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.38.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

