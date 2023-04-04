CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $80,000 in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,027 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 235.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

NYSE:SMFG opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32.

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.