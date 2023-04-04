CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $80,000 in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,027 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,166.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 235.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
