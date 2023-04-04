CAPROCK Group Inc. Invests $92,000 in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLN opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

HLN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.47) to GBX 364 ($4.52) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

