CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $133,000 Investment in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $87,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 43.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.44.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -63.45%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

