CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $190,000 Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $3,453,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 215.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 8,626 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $155,699.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 8,626 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $155,699.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,019,098.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,655,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,930,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,675 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,086 over the last three months. 20.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TOST opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.14. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

