CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in MultiPlan by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,073,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,754 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at $3,744,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MultiPlan by 2,655.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 729,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MultiPlan by 23.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,554,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after buying an additional 679,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

MPLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. MultiPlan Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $747.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.48.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

