CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 305,310 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Jenkins Wealth bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $984,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $237,222.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,475 shares of company stock valued at $181,713 and sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PMT opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $17.07.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.98%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Stories

