CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,154,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,779,000 after purchasing an additional 774,602 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,785,000 after buying an additional 160,987 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 432,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,670,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,282,000 after acquiring an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 98.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,484 shares during the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $261.69 on Tuesday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $270.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
