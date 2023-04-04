CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 1,800 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 639,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 166,476 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPVG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 0.2 %

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Increases Dividend

NYSE:TPVG opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.27%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.66%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Profile

(Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.