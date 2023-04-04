CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Grid by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.03) to GBX 1,100 ($13.66) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.67) to GBX 1,070 ($13.29) in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,106.67.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

