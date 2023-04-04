CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,512,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paysafe by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,178,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 345,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Paysafe by 20.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,022,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 688,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Paysafe by 282.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,293,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,426 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 734,708 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Paysafe in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Paysafe from $18.60 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Paysafe from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE:PSFE opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.27 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paysafe Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

