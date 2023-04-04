CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,611 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,611 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $98.18.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.51%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

