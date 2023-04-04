CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,624 Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOTE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 145.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 425.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $349,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF alerts:

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS VOTE opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.