CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 6.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,693,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after buying an additional 640,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 22.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,704,000 after buying an additional 1,947,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,837,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,497,000 after buying an additional 670,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 60.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,430,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after buying an additional 2,051,959 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $16.92.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.79%.

GFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

