CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after buying an additional 1,186,038 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 338.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,898,000 after purchasing an additional 942,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4,065.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 620,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,002,000 after purchasing an additional 605,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 93.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after purchasing an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

GPN opened at $105.25 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $146.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.01. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 239.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

