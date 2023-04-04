CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 154 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $363.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $365.74. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

