CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 2,635 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 85,402 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NatWest Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in NatWest Group by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on NWG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.84) to GBX 380 ($4.72) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.35) to GBX 380 ($4.72) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.85) to GBX 330 ($4.10) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.44.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 9.53%. Research analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 3.4%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading

