CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 2,929 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of VOD stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $17.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.20) to GBX 95 ($1.18) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 115 ($1.43) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.43) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.67) to GBX 195 ($2.42) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.71.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.