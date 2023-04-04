CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 2,929 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of VOD stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $17.67.
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
