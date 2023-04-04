CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $332,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.89.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $154.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,440 shares of company stock worth $1,371,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

