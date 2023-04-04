CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 5,686 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nomura by 2,292.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter worth $34,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Nomura Stock Up 1.1 %
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Nomura Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
