CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 5,686 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Nomura by 2,292.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter worth $34,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nomura Stock Up 1.1 %

Nomura stock opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Profile



Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Further Reading

