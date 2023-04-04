CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,832 shares of company stock worth $8,125,648 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $108.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.76 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Stories

