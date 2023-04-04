CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Rover Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Rover Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.33 million, a P/E ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Rover Group Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

