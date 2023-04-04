CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLK. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

