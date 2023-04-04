Cardinal Capital Management Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.28.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $383.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

