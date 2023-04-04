Cardinal Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cardinal Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average is $107.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $472.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Argus boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.