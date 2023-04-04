Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE BX opened at $84.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.14. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.
Insider Activity at Blackstone
In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 80,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,062 and have sold 140,532,616 shares valued at $1,726,902,967. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.