Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,158 iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,301,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 450.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 34,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,556,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SOXX stock opened at $440.83 on Tuesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $287.82 and a twelve month high of $472.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $419.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.54.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.