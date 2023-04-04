Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 326 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 59,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $60.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $1.048 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.65%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

