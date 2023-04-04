Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after buying an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Illumina by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 507,090 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $96,748,000 after buying an additional 331,515 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,698,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after buying an additional 182,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $230.02 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $371.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,053.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.40.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

