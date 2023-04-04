Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

CRM opened at $196.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.52. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 935.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $141,549.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,093,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,984 shares of company stock valued at $9,228,819. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

