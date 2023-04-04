Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,699,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.