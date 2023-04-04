Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYT. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $274.77 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $292.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.74.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

