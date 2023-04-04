Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 255,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $13.52.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

