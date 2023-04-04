Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $585,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 129.3% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $93.63.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.