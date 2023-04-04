Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $30.74.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

